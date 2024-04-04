StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:OCX opened at $2.94 on Friday. OncoCyte has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $7.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in OncoCyte by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.