StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.98. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

Institutional Trading of SeaChange International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 46,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

