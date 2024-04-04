StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of SOHO stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $2.50.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 673,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 131,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 27,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 105,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

