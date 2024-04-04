StockNews.com Upgrades TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) to Buy

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

FTI stock opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 224.27 and a beta of 1.65.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 63,378 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $665,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 320.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,788,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,323,011 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $739,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $1,037,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

