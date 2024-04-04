Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STOK. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ STOK traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 127,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,659. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $624.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.77. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 5,126 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $67,663.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,293.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $68,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at $423,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 5,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $67,663.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,293.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,741 shares of company stock valued at $223,115 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $47,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Articles

