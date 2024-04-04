StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Insider Purchases C$99,179.52 in Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,179.52.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

CVE SVI remained flat at C$6.42 during trading on Thursday. 168,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$7.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.42.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SVI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StorageVault Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.41.

About StorageVault Canada

(Get Free Report)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.