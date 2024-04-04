StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 19,622 Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 52,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JSCP traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,067. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $46.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.98.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.