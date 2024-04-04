StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,508 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.01. The company had a trading volume of 205,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,153. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

