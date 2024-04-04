StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,081 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 231.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,211,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after buying an additional 2,939,371 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,641,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,326,000 after buying an additional 1,587,869 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,149,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,877,000 after buying an additional 1,441,572 shares during the period. Stonebridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,227,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,712,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

PGX traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.88. 374,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,657,659. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.