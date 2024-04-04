StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys 2,142 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.19. 6,116,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,484,684. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.