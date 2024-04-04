StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys 590 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS JMST remained flat at $50.58 during trading hours on Thursday. 330,777 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.