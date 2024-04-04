StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

International Paper Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.29. 1,574,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,443,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.63. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $287,770. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

