StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.00. The company had a trading volume of 268,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,800. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.00. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

