StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 142.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,591 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,026,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,749,000 after buying an additional 331,827 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 171.9% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,408,000 after buying an additional 2,263,769 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,073,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,402,000 after buying an additional 268,526 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,459,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,988,000 after buying an additional 156,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,920,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,236,000 after buying an additional 141,811 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

JMBS traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.71. 23,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,193. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.46. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1941 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

