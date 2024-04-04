StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8,580.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JPIB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 24,023 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $359.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

