StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTV traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.25. The company had a trading volume of 247,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,748. The firm has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.28 and a 200-day moving average of $147.28. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

