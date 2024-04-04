StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.99. 29,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,913. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $156.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.57 and a 200 day moving average of $140.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

