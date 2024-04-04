StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $11.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $11,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,965,168 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

