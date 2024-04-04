StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $2.79 Million Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $118,450,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 557.2% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 71,375 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 486.4% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the period. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 326.5% in the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,618 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIGI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.93. The stock had a trading volume of 38,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,594. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $82.95.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.