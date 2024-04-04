StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $6.42 Million Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 156,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

Shares of PCY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 32,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,491. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $20.86.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

