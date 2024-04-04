StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $38.10. 524,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,484,620. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average is $36.78. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. StockNews.com lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

