StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWMC traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.23. The company had a trading volume of 27,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.75. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $74.63 and a twelve month high of $96.13.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (EWMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index consisting of mid-cap US firms. EWMC was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

