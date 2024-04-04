StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,055.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 288,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,611,000 after buying an additional 263,659 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5,676.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 268,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XHB traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.54. 525,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,020. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $63.95 and a 12-month high of $111.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.56 and a 200-day moving average of $90.16.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

