StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,100 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2024

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMOFree Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 142.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $136,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.77. 726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,993. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $24.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.