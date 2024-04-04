StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,100 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 142.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $136,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.77. 726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,993. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $24.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

