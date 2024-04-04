StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.94.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $256.33. The company had a trading volume of 127,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $260.58. The company has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.33.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

