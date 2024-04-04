StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 4,717 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,328,000 after purchasing an additional 362,140 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,049,000 after purchasing an additional 868,250 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,066,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,183 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,953,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,248,000 after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $58.95. 244,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,486. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.70. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

