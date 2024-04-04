StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 7,382 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 242,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.4% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.30. 658,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650,941. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Most Active Penny Stocks: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Why These Nuclear Stocks Could Beat Solar and Wind Energy Stocks
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Levi Strauss Stock: Trend-Following Signal, Reversal is On
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.