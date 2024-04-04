StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 8,929 Shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,929 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RSF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,863. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 113.33%.

(Free Report)

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.