Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Down to $3.95

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $3.82. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 208,710 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Down 7.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 354,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,092.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh bought 30,000 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 100,000 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,092.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 1,846.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

