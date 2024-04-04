Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Stock Position Lifted by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,886 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,897,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,147 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 678,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,472,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,640,000 after acquiring an additional 361,798 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SLF stock opened at $53.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.03. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.581 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

