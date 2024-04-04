SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance
NYSE SSY opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.36. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SunLink Health Systems
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.