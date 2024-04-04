SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

NYSE SSY opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.36. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

About SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Further Reading

