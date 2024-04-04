Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Down 5.8%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.79 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 1,415,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 14,836,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Ferber acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $65,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Ferber acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,523 shares of company stock valued at $776,578. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after buying an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 35.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,589,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,823 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 42.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,860,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,262 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

