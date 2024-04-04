Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.52

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SUPR opened at GBX 76.40 ($0.96) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of £955 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -637.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.95. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 69.50 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 91 ($1.14).

In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Sapna Shah bought 41,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £32,081.40 ($40,272.91). In other news, insider Sapna Shah acquired 41,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £32,081.40 ($40,272.91). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson acquired 67,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £50,475 ($63,363.04). Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUPR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 81 ($1.02) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

