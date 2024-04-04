Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.94) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.06) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $4.98 on Monday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $131.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 540.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 29,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

