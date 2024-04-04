Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Decreased by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.55. 11,169,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,402,570. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.69. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $728.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

