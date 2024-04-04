Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Target by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 4,217 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $898,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $2,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.04.
Target Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of TGT traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,598,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.71 and its 200 day moving average is $136.52. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Target Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.
Insider Transactions at Target
In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
