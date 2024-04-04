TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Head to Head Survey

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

TC Bancshares has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TC Bancshares and Citizens Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Bancshares $21.97 million 2.73 $270,000.00 $0.06 231.00 Citizens Community Bancorp $94.50 million 1.30 $13.06 million $1.25 9.38

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares. Citizens Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TC Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

23.6% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TC Bancshares and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Bancshares 1.21% 0.32% 0.06% Citizens Community Bancorp 13.82% 7.99% 0.72%

Dividends

TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. TC Bancshares pays out 166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Citizens Community Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TC Bancshares and Citizens Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Citizens Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.88%. Given Citizens Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens Community Bancorp is more favorable than TC Bancshares.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats TC Bancshares on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates branches in Thomasville, Georgia and Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, agricultural operating, and consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit. In addition, the company provides a portfolio of investments, such as mortgage-backed, corporate asset-backed, U.S. Government sponsored agency, corporate debt, and trust preferred securities. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

