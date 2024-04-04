Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of PVH in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.40. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $10.88 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for PVH’s FY2026 earnings at $12.61 EPS.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PVH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.73.

PVH Stock Down 2.9 %

PVH stock opened at $105.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20. PVH has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

PVH announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 13.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PVH by 72.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 56,193 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 167.5% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH in the third quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PVH by 51.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 422,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,332,000 after acquiring an additional 143,832 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

