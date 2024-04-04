Terra 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $42.04 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Terra has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001396 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $653.11 million and approximately $42.04 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000891 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000660 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 703,153,571 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.