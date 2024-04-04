Terra (LUNA) Trading 15.5% Lower This Week

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001368 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $661.97 million and $48.53 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001851 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000875 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000639 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000643 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.
About Terra
Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 703,400,033 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling Terra
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars.
