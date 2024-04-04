Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,665 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $168.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.63.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

