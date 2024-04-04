Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Lowered by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,668 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.6% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.63.

Shares of TSLA traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,528,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,858,422. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.02 and a 200 day moving average of $218.56. The company has a market cap of $538.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

