Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $171.36 and last traded at $170.99. Approximately 28,417,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 101,044,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.63.

Get Tesla alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $546.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $7,844,757,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 25,990.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after buying an additional 6,179,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.