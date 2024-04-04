Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Trading 2.4% Higher

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $585.00 and last traded at $585.00. 5,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 70,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $571.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $519.33 to $471.33 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TPL

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $522.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.76. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 64.22%. The business had revenue of $166.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 300 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $540.24 per share, for a total transaction of $162,073.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 393,300 shares in the company, valued at $212,477,703. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 642 shares of company stock valued at $337,496. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,200,000 after acquiring an additional 207,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.