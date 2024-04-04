The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Cut by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $414.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $391.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $419.20. The company has a market capitalization of $134.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.20%.

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

