The Hanover Insurance Group’s (THG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $147.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on THG. TheStreet raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of THG opened at $133.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.68. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $138.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 141.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 361.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THG. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 11,733.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 465,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,465,000 after purchasing an additional 461,109 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,217,000 after purchasing an additional 414,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,900,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,467,000 after acquiring an additional 264,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,725,000 after acquiring an additional 250,254 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

