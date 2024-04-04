The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.06.

HIG opened at $102.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $103.27. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $143,337.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,342 shares of company stock valued at $23,256,523. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

