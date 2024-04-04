The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Lessened by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kroger by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 3.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $58.34.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

