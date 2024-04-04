The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after buying an additional 2,538,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after buying an additional 1,045,055 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,880,000 after buying an additional 893,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after buying an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $158.34. 348,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.49. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

