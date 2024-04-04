The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Boosted by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Progressive by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,427,000 after acquiring an additional 560,479 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Progressive by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,449 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Progressive by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,291,249,000 after acquiring an additional 403,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Progressive by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,916,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,463,000 after acquiring an additional 655,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.78. The stock had a trading volume of 907,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,270. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $212.24.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Progressive from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PGR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.